Chicken salad in Mullica Hill
Mullica Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ
FRENCH FRIES
blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ
47 S Main St, Mullica Hill
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, cheddar cheese, and crispy tortillas served with choice of dressing
|Avocado, Chicken & Jicama Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado with Lime-Cilantro Marinated Jicama & Cucumbers
|“FRIED CHICKEN SALAD” WRAP
|$13.25
Fried Chicken, Cranberries, Diced Peaches in Creamy Herb Mayo, Fresh Spinach in a Warm Pita