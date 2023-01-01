Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mullica Hill

Mullica Hill restaurants
Mullica Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

FRENCH FRIES

blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ

47 S Main St, Mullica Hill

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, cheddar cheese, and crispy tortillas served with choice of dressing
Avocado, Chicken & Jicama Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado with Lime-Cilantro Marinated Jicama & Cucumbers
“FRIED CHICKEN SALAD” WRAP$13.25
Fried Chicken, Cranberries, Diced Peaches in Creamy Herb Mayo, Fresh Spinach in a Warm Pita
More about blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marino’s of Mullica Hill

157 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Catering Chicken Verdi Salad$63.80
More about Marino’s of Mullica Hill

