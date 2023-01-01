Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mullica Hill

Mullica Hill restaurants
Mullica Hill restaurants that serve chicken tenders

blueplate image

FRENCH FRIES

blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ

47 S Main St, Mullica Hill

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.99
blueplate's crispy chicken tenders, hand dipped in buttermilk and herbs and dusted in rice flour (gluten free)
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$9.99
blueplate's crispy chicken tenders, hand dipped in buttermilk and herbs and dusted in rice flour (gluten free) and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Served with french fries
More about blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ
Marino’s of Mullica Hill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marino’s of Mullica Hill

157 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Tray$54.33
Chicken Fingers$13.25
five tenders, thinly cut potatoes fried golden brown with a side of homemade chipotle BBQ sauce
Chicken Fingers$10.25
More about Marino’s of Mullica Hill

