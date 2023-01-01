Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Mullica Hill

Go
Mullica Hill restaurants
Toast

Mullica Hill restaurants that serve lobsters

blueplate image

FRENCH FRIES

blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ

47 S Main St, Mullica Hill

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Beignets$14.50
Chunk lobster and chives, served with sour cream
Lobster Benni$17.75
Two poached eggs, grilled tomato, and chunk lobster pieces on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce served with home fries
LOBSTER BENEDICT$17.00
Roasted Lobster, Tomato Slice, Toasted English Muffin with Old Bay Hollandaise
More about blueplate - Mullica Hill NJ
Marino’s of Mullica Hill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marino’s of Mullica Hill

157 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Slice$9.50
Lobster BLT$21.75
Lobster Roll$24.75
More about Marino’s of Mullica Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mullica Hill

Muffins

Avocado Toast

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Cake

Pies

Salmon Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Map

More near Mullica Hill to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston