Redbud Deli

Welcome to Redbud Deli! We are a community of people who love food and believe in nourishing our bodies with fresh, delicious food while connecting and belonging with others.

We take pride in making everything fresh and offering healthy options like our Veg Head Bowl and Lemon Roasted Shrimp, while also featuring some mouth-watering unique selections, like the Grilled Meatloaf Panini, Hillbilly Heap, and Carolina Pork Pile.

We are a fast casual restaurant where you can dine in, take out, or cater everything from business lunches to family reunions. Redbud Deli - Fresh Food for Busy People!

