Mulligan’s Brick Oven Pub & Grill
One cool beer and pizza joint. 32 draft beers, 31 of them solid craft brews. Brick Oven Pizza, second to none.
205 E 18th St
Location
205 E 18th St
Cedar Falls IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
