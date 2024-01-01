Go
Banner picView gallery

Mulligan’s Pub & Grill - 2430 W Crown Dr

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2430 W Crown Dr

Traverse City, MI 49684

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

2430 W Crown Dr, Traverse City MI 49684

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Domor Cafe - 3600 Rennie School Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Rennie School Rd Traverse City, MI 49685
View restaurantnext
Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South
orange starNo Reviews
273 US-31 S Traverse City, MI 49685
View restaurantnext
Earthen Ales - 1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200
orange star4.8 • 185
1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200 Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
orange starNo Reviews
806 Red Drive Ste 150 Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Common Good Bakery
orange star4.9 • 366
537 W 14th Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Incredible Mo's - 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd Grawn, MI 49637
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Traverse City

Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1544 US 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
The Little Fleet
orange star4.9 • 683
448 E. Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Common Good Bakery
orange star4.9 • 366
537 W 14th Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Traverse City

Leland

No reviews yet

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Northport

No reviews yet

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mulligan’s Pub & Grill - 2430 W Crown Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston