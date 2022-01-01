Go
Toast

Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course

Family Friendly Restaraunt with a beautiful view of Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Come in and enjoy!

4120 N Mt Carmel Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Sweet Tea$2.10
Big Bertha$25.99
Chips & Dip$4.99
Supreme
Loaded Ham and Cheese$10.99
French Fries$2.99
Mulligan's Burger$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$10.99
Tenderloin$10.99
See full menu

Location

4120 N Mt Carmel Rd

Gosport IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Civilian Brewing Corps

No reviews yet

Civilian Brewing Corps is Spencer's destination for great beer and amazing food. We are a family friendly local gathering spot for lunch or dinner that offers weekly food specials with craft beer and soda all made on-site. We hope to see you soon!

CJ's Pizza

No reviews yet

Stop in and try a hand tossed pizza, wings or one of our many made to order salads.

Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!

Orbit Room

No reviews yet

Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston