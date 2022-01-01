Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course
Family Friendly Restaraunt with a beautiful view of Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Come in and enjoy!
4120 N Mt Carmel Rd
Popular Items
Location
4120 N Mt Carmel Rd
Gosport IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Civilian Brewing Corps
Civilian Brewing Corps is Spencer's destination for great beer and amazing food. We are a family friendly local gathering spot for lunch or dinner that offers weekly food specials with craft beer and soda all made on-site. We hope to see you soon!
CJ's Pizza
Stop in and try a hand tossed pizza, wings or one of our many made to order salads.
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta
Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!
Orbit Room
Orbit Room is a craft beer and wine bar with interstellar hot dogs.