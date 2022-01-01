Mulligans Pub
Come in and Enjoy!
8343 E 32nd St N
Popular Items
Location
8343 E 32nd St N
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Heartland Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Jumbo's Beef
Our goal at Jumbo's Beef is to make the best darn Italian beef sandwich you ever had. We know how to do this, too. With fresh, wholesome ingredients and lots of TLC. From the slow braised beef to the flown in Chicago made bread we serve them on - your best experience is our priority.
First Mile Kitchen
First Mile Kitchen is food from here! Seasonal cooking from the live-fire hearth. Innovative cocktail, coffee and wine menu. Warmth from early to late.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!