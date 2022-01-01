Go
Mulligans Tavern image

Mulligans Tavern

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5409 Gall Blvd

Pasco County, FL 33542

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

1/4 lb Whiskey Burger$12.50
Diet Coke
Mac Bites$9.50
CRISPY BITES OF HEAVEN SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE SPICY RANCH
Bangers & Mash$14.75
GUINNESS INFUSED IRISH SAUSAGES GRILLED WITH ONION GRAVY SERVED OVER HOUSE MADE MASHED POTATOES
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Hand Cuts$3.75
Sweet Tea
Poutinie Tots$9.25
CRISPY MINI TATER TOTS & ASSORTED FRIED CHEESE CURDS SMOTHERED IN HOUSE MADE GRAVY & TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE
Shepherd's Pie$14.50
HOUSE MADE SHEPHERD'S PIE LAYERED ON REAL MASHED POTATOES AND TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5409 Gall Blvd, Pasco County FL 33542

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tubby's Q and Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Commandough's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Please be aware that all quote times given are just an estimate and are subject to vary depending on volume of the kitchen! We appreciate your patience!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mulligans Tavern

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston