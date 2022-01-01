Go
Multiverse Kitchens is a digital food hall that's home to eight different restaurants: Fowl Mouthed Chicken, Firebox, Brookville Biscuit + Brunch Company, Keevil Tea Room, Smashing Salads, Toad in the Hole, Toasties, and Long Strange Chip. Order curbside pick-up or delivery from one or all of our restaurants—all on one convenient online platform.

1747 Allied Street

Popular Items

Organic Chicken Tenders$14.00
Chicken Tenders + Choice of Sauce
The Hangover Cure$14.00
Fried Chicken Thigh + Grilled Bacon + Egg + Maple Syrup + Hot Sauce
Chocolate Chip$4.00
Chocolate Chip
Toffee Chocolate Chip$4.00
Toffee Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter Pieces Chocolate Chip$4.00
Peanut Butter Pieces Chocolate Chip
The Mother Clucker$12.00
Local Organic Fried Chicken Thigh + Herb Sauce + Lettuce + Pickle
Brioche Pork Bun$5.00
Brioche Pork Bun, Szechuan Chili Oil
The Med Wedge Salad (vo)$14.00
Choice of Grilled Topping + Feta + Red Onion + Cucumber + Olive + Scallion + Crispy Onion + Yogurt Dressing
Crispy Chicken Thigh$10.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Sorghum Hoisin, Chinese Pancake, Fried Chili
Late Night in London Wrap$14.00
Ground Heritage Breed Lamb + Lettuce + Olive + Feta + Grilled Cucumber Salad + Herb Dressing
Location

1747 Allied Street

Charlottesville VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

Bee Conscious Dairy Market

Baking Pastries in the Oven and Produce in the Sun!

Kardinal Hall

Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!

Mona Lisa Pasta

Homemade Italian specialties for you to prepare at home! Frozen Lasagna, Ravioli, Fresh Pasta, Sauces, Wine, Sandwiches and Pizza

