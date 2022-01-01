Mumtaz Table

Go
Mumtaz Restaurant and Market serves creative International flavors inspired by curries from South Asia. Dine in guests have an option to sit inside or on the patio. By day it's bright and fresh and by night it's sultry and comfy. We also have online ordering from the made to order menu and market items to make your own meals at home.

1816 S 1st St • $$

SAMOSAS$8.00
2 fried pastries w/ tamarind and mint chutneys. Choice of potato and pea, lamb, or spinach.
NAAN$3.00
CHICKEN MAKHANI$20.00
MUMTAZ TIKKA MASALA$20.00
Classic tomato cream sauce w peppers and fresh tomatoes
VEG KORMA$18.00
Cashew cream sauce with nuts, dried fruit, and paneer (fresh cheese).
CHICKEN KORMA$20.00
MANGO LASSI$5.00
Homemade whole milk yogurt drink with mango
PANEER SAAG$20.00
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Kashmiri chili aioli, whiskey golden raisins, roasted cashews, with lemon-honey reduction
1816 S 1st St

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
N'Esperado

A mixed infusion of TX BBQ & Mexican, with a slight twist of Indian, comfort food, AMAZING drinks (OUR margaritas are made with FRESH LIME Juice) and a laid back atmosphere make for True Austin experience!

Southside Flying Pizza

Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. Austin Style Pizza - "It's not too thick, it's not too thin."

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Welcome to Bouldin Creek Cafe! We’ve been providing fairly-priced, wholesome vegetarian and vegan food to Austin since 2000. We are your go-to spot if you’re looking for quality food coupled with fresh coffee!

Odd Duck

A place to share food, drink, and hospitality shaped by our craftsman's approach to cooking, the culture of our city, the creativity of our staff, and the products from our amazing farmers.

