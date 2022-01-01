Go
Banner picView gallery

Munay Restaurant

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3010 E los Angeles

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3010 E los Angeles, Simi Valley CA 93065

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Funburger
orange starNo Reviews
2490c Sycamore Dr Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
CHOP IT UP
orange starNo Reviews
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Simi Valley, CA 93063
View restaurantnext
Mr Fries Man Simi Valley - Simi Valley, CA
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Tapo Canyon Road Simi Valley, CA 93063
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Simi Valley
orange starNo Reviews
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063
View restaurantnext
Elvira's Simi Valley - 1854 Cochran St.
orange starNo Reviews
1854 Cochran St. Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
Lucky Dog Café
orange starNo Reviews
2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113 Simi Valley, CA 93063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Simi Valley

Fire Island Grill - Simi Valley
orange star4.7 • 2,793
1230 Madera Rd Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000171 - Simi Valley
orange star4.7 • 717
1368 Madera Rd. #14 Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
All About The Burgers
orange star4.7 • 674
1464 Madera Rd Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Simi Valley
orange star4.0 • 109
2679 Tapo Canyon Road Simi Valley, CA 93063
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Simi Valley

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Munay Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston