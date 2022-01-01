Munay Restaurant
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3010 E los Angeles, Simi Valley CA 93065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr Fries Man Simi Valley - Simi Valley, CA
No Reviews
2650 Tapo Canyon Road Simi Valley, CA 93063
View restaurant
The Natural Cafe - Simi Valley
No Reviews
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G SIMI VALLEY, CA 93063
View restaurant
Elvira's Simi Valley - 1854 Cochran St.
No Reviews
1854 Cochran St. Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurant