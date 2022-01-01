Go
Munch - Solon

Come in and enjoy! We are a healthy, alternative to your usual breakfast & lunch. With an emphasis on freshness, accomplished by small batches. Munch is known, for its daily from scratch plant-based soups. Meat lovers dig our Club Sandwich and Vienna Pastrami. Vegans rave about the Julies Tabbouli and the Falafel Salad. you should come in sometime, or order online, you'll be glad you did! support local.

28500 Miles Rd

Popular Items

Cup 12oz$7.50
scratch crafted plant-based soups, original recipes, pictured is curried lentil, a dal -ish soup loaded with veggies. daily we serve sweet onion, and black bean chili in cold months, gazpacho in the summer!
The Max$14.00
Falafel melt with mushrooms, sunflower seeds and cheese
Potato Chips$2.00
we have a full range of dirty and joes chips so if you have a favorite please let us know
Velma’s$11.00
hummus, mixed sweet peppers, tomatoes, cucs and sprouts, Rolled in wheat, tomato, or spinach wrap.
Even Better as a melt in pita lots of cheese
Hobb$11.00
In wheat pita, crispy-hot falafel with juicy tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and crunchy clover sprouts, with a heavy touch of tahini.
Red Sea$11.00
Sweet-Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabboleh, plus the usual, veggies,
in spinach, tomato or wheat.
As a melt we make it on wheat pita, lots of cheese
The Falafel (V)$13.00
Warm Falafel, tabooli, israeli salad, and Baba over crisp artisan romaine, with tahini on the side
Hummus$7.50
Creamy, lemony, garlicy. yummy
Julies Tabouli$13.00
Munch’s most popular - Hummus, tabouli and seeds
Marv’s Club$15.00
Location

28500 Miles Rd

Solon OH

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
