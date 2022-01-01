Munch Street Food
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
1376 coney island avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1376 coney island avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|3:50 pm - 1:45 am
|Monday
|3:50 pm - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|3:50 pm - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|3:50 pm - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|3:50 pm - 1:45 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Chicco
Come in and enjoy!
Tevere
Come in and enjoy!
Ice Cream House - Flatbush
Come in and enjoy!
Basarvdogim Sushi
We bring the store to your door with fresh food for every mood!