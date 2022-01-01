Go
Toast

muncheez

Sahtein!!

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1071 Wisconsin ave NW • $

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)

Popular Items

Nutella Crepe$7.45
Beef Shawarma..$9.95
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
Spinach pies$1.70
Fries.$4.45
Kinder Crepe$7.95
German Milk Chocolate
Chicken and Cheese$11.45
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
Build your own$12.95
Zaatar.$7.45
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
Chicken Shawarma..$9.45
Garlic Whip, French fries & Pickles
Curly Fries$5.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1071 Wisconsin ave NW

Washington DC DC

Sunday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Road Cycling & Café

No reviews yet

Welcome to High Road! All day coffee, food, beer & wine, the best apparel, beautiful bikes! We believe in cycling for all & riding bicycles as a form of self-expression.

Thunder Burger and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taim

No reviews yet

Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.

Fiola Mare

No reviews yet

Fiola Mare offers a selection of Dinner Tasting Menus, A La Carte Appetizers, Salads, Pastas, Main Courses, Side Dishes, and Desserts, as well as Fine Wine Selections, Premium Spirits, and Mixologist Crafted Cocktail Kits – for contact-free Delivery by our team to your home or for Pickup at our restaurant’s front door.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston