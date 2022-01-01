Go
Munchies Diner

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS

313 North Bush Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

Giant Cali Burrito$16.00
Choice of protein, with fries, cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, and avocado, sour cream, chipotle aioli, and salsa verde all wrapped up in our giant 14" flour tortilla.
Chocolate Chip Cookie GF$5.00
A gluten free chocolate chip cookie.
Western Bacon Munch Burger$13.00
House made burger patty, bacon, onion rings, provolone, cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, and garlic aioli on your choice of bun.
Contains: Cashews, Soy
Chocobutter Shake$12.00
Our homemade ice cream blended with chocolate sauce and peanut butter [GF]
Contains: Peanuts and soy
Peanut Butter Banana Shake$12.00
Our homemade ice cream with bananas and peanut butter. [GF]
Contains: peanuts, and soy
Strawberry Cream Pie VcFlurry$8.50
Banana Cream Pie Shake$12.00
Classic Shake$10.00
Smore's Shake$12.00
Strawberry Banana Shake$12.00
Our homemade ice cream blended with strawberry sauce and bananas [GF]
Contains: Soy
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

313 North Bush Street

Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

