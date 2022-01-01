Go
Toast

Munchies Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

695 W. Virginia St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1255 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Build Your Own/Cheese$16.25
Chicago Build Your Own$19.75
16" 1 Topping + Knots$13.99
12" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese$9.25
Garlic Knots$4.99
16" 1 Topping Pizza$10.99
Ranch Dip$0.50
Cheesy Knots$6.99
14" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese$11.25
Cinnabites (16)$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

695 W. Virginia St.

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
