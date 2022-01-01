Munchies Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
695 W. Virginia St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
695 W. Virginia St.
Tallahassee FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hummingbird Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Vale Food Co.
Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!
Eve on Adams
A beautiful rooftop restaurant and bar towering 17 stories above downtown Tallahassee