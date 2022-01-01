Muncie restaurants you'll love

Go
Muncie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Muncie

Muncie's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Muncie restaurants

Elm Street Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Brewing

519 N Elm St, Muncie

Avg 4.5 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin$13.00
Pork Tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayonnaise, yellow mustard. Comes with french fries or house chips
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Nacho Cheese or Beer Mustard
Elm Street Burger$13.00
2 yr cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayonnaise, yellow mustard. Comes with french fries or house chips
More about Elm Street Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

OASIS BAR AND GRILL

1811 South Burlington Drive, Muncie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about OASIS BAR AND GRILL
The Barking Cow of Muncie image

 

The Barking Cow of Muncie

118 S Walnut St, Muncie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Barking Cow of Muncie
Casa Del Sol image

 

Casa Del Sol

206 S Walnut St, Muncie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Casa Del Sol
Restaurant banner

 

1925 PubHouse - Muncie

625 S High St, Muncie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 1925 PubHouse - Muncie
Map

More near Muncie to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston