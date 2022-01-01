Mundelein restaurants you'll love
Mundelein's top cuisines
Must-try Mundelein restaurants
More about Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake
935 Diamond lake Rd, Mundelein
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$9.00
choccolate mousse cake, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, sugar powder,
|ASPARANGUS
|$8.00
12oz jumbo asaragus, salt and pepper.
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$16.00
8 oz calamari,fresh lemon,cocktail sauce
More about Mauri's Family Restaurant
Mauri's Family Restaurant
510 E Hawley St, Mundelein
More about Tonality Brewing
Tonality Brewing
276 N. Prairie Ave., Mundelein