Munising restaurants you'll love
Must-try Munising restaurants
Driftwood Deli
231 East Superior St., Munising
|Popular items
|Pastrami Rueben
|$12.99
Pastrami, kraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese on marble rye bread
|Boneless Wings
|$10.99
1# wings tossed in your choice of our house made sauces.
|Chicken Bacon Panini
|$11.99
Chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach, tomato, garlic aioli, mozzarella and muenster cheese on a ciabatta bun.
Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore
104 East Munising Avenue, Munising
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Egg, cheese, and sausage with sautéed onions, tomatoes and peppers wrapped in a warmed tortilla and served with a side of salsa and/or sour cream.
|Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of bread (multi-grain swirl, marble rye, white).
|BLT
Fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread (multi-grain swirl, marble rye, white, or croissant.
Pictured Rocks Pizza
106 Birch Street, Munsing
Dogpatch Restaurant
325 E Superior St, Munising
Buckhorn Resort
N3919 Buckhorn Drive, Munising