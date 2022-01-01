Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Munising restaurants you'll love

Go
Munising restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Munising

Must-try Munising restaurants

Driftwood Deli image

 

Driftwood Deli

231 East Superior St., Munising

Avg 4.8 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami Rueben$12.99
Pastrami, kraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese on marble rye bread
Boneless Wings$10.99
1# wings tossed in your choice of our house made sauces.
Chicken Bacon Panini$11.99
Chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach, tomato, garlic aioli, mozzarella and muenster cheese on a ciabatta bun.
More about Driftwood Deli
Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore image

 

Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore

104 East Munising Avenue, Munising

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Egg, cheese, and sausage with sautéed onions, tomatoes and peppers wrapped in a warmed tortilla and served with a side of salsa and/or sour cream.
Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of bread (multi-grain swirl, marble rye, white).
BLT
Fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread (multi-grain swirl, marble rye, white, or croissant.
More about Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore
Pictured Rocks Pizza image

 

Pictured Rocks Pizza

106 Birch Street, Munsing

No reviews yet
More about Pictured Rocks Pizza
Dogpatch Restaurant image

 

Dogpatch Restaurant

325 E Superior St, Munising

No reviews yet
More about Dogpatch Restaurant
Buckhorn Resort image

 

Buckhorn Resort

N3919 Buckhorn Drive, Munising

No reviews yet
More about Buckhorn Resort
Map

More near Munising to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston