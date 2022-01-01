Go
Toast

Munster Cravings Atlanta

Fresh baked cookies made to crave!

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookie Cake - Vegan$46.00
Feel free to customize with a message!
Vegan Chocolate Chip$4.00
Signature Chocolate Chip cookie free of Nuts and Dairy
Vegan Cookies and Cream$4.00
Brown sugar cookie base stuffed with Oreo pieces. NUT FREE AND DAIRY FREE
Cookie Cake - Regular$46.00
Feel free to customize with a message!
See full menu

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

No reviews yet

Comfort Thai

Cubanos ATL- Chattahoochee Food Works

No reviews yet

Authentic Cuban sandwich and coffee spot delivering an exceptional Cuban Cafe experience. We are so proud to serve our well loved Llanes family recipes with Atlanta.

Mochinut- Atlanta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SAKURA SAKE & GIFT

No reviews yet

SAKURA SAKE & GIFT SHOP

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston