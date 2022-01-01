Munster restaurants you'll love
Munster's top cuisines
Must-try Munster restaurants
More about El Salto
El Salto
9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce,
cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and
guacamole, served with rice and beans
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
|Ala 2
|$8.00
Make your own meal! Your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
More about New Oberpfalz Brewing
New Oberpfalz Brewing
121 E Main St., Griffith
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pretzel Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$6.00
Buffalo Creme Sauce
|Avocado Burger
|$15.00
Chihuaha Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Tortilla Crumble, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Lime Crema
More about Dante's House of Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Dante's House of Pizza
1860 45th Street, Munster
More about Tropic Island Jerk - Munster
Tropic Island Jerk - Munster
8000 Calumet Ave, Munster
|Popular items
|Steamed Cabbage
|$3.50
Must select one of four sizes.
More about Casa Del Mar - IN
Casa Del Mar - IN
650 Ridge Road, Munster
More about Giovanni's Restaurant
Giovanni's Restaurant
603 Ridge Road, Munster