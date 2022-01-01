Munster restaurants you'll love

Munster restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Munster

Munster's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Munster restaurants

El Salto image

 

El Salto

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$13.00
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce,
cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and
guacamole, served with rice and beans
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Ala 2$8.00
Make your own meal! Your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
More about El Salto
New Oberpfalz Brewing image

 

New Oberpfalz Brewing

121 E Main St., Griffith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pretzel Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds$6.00
Buffalo Creme Sauce
Avocado Burger$15.00
Chihuaha Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Tortilla Crumble, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Lime Crema
More about New Oberpfalz Brewing
Dante's House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Dante's House of Pizza

1860 45th Street, Munster

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dante's House of Pizza
Danny Z's Grub and Pub image

 

Danny Z's Grub and Pub

1860 W 45th St, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Danny Z's Grub and Pub
John's Pizzeria image

 

John's Pizzeria

247 Ridge Rd, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about John's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Tropic Island Jerk - Munster

8000 Calumet Ave, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steamed Cabbage$3.50
Must select one of four sizes.
More about Tropic Island Jerk - Munster
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Del Mar - IN

650 Ridge Road, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa Del Mar - IN
Restaurant banner

 

Giovanni's Restaurant

603 Ridge Road, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Giovanni's Restaurant
