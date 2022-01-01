Munster seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Munster

El Salto image

 

El Salto

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
More about El Salto
John's Pizzeria image

 

John's Pizzeria

247 Ridge Rd, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about John's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Tropic Island Jerk - Munster

8000 Calumet Ave, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steamed Cabbage$3.50
Must select one of four sizes.
More about Tropic Island Jerk - Munster
