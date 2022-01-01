Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Munster

Go
Munster restaurants
Toast

Munster restaurants that serve burritos

El Salto image

 

El Salto

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Deluxe$14.00
One huge burrito filled with beef or shredded chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream topped with cheese sauce and red sauce
Burrito Ahogado$16.00
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
More about El Salto
New Oberpfalz Brewing image

 

New Oberpfalz Brewing

121 E Main St., Griffith

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Burrito$13.00
Seasoned beef, house pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, queso fresco, seasoned french fries, chipotle crema wrapped in a giant toasted four tortilla, served with a side of house-made salsa.
More about New Oberpfalz Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Munster

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Munster to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Calumet City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (337 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston