Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Munster

Go
Munster restaurants
Toast

Munster restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Melby’s Southern Kitchen - 8350 Hohman Ave

8350 Hohman Ave, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Full of Soul Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Fried chicken thigh, Melvin's dressing and Mac on a toasted onion bun.
More about Melby’s Southern Kitchen - 8350 Hohman Ave
New Oberpfalz Brewing image

 

New Oberpfalz Brewing

121 E Main St., Griffith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast, house honey hot sauce, fresh dressed cabbage slaw, house-made pickles on a brioche bun.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Natural Cage Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Ranch Sauce on Grilled Polenta Bread
More about New Oberpfalz Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Munster

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Map

More near Munster to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Calumet City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston