Chicken sandwiches in Munster
Munster restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Melby’s Southern Kitchen - 8350 Hohman Ave
Melby’s Southern Kitchen - 8350 Hohman Ave
8350 Hohman Ave, Munster
|Full of Soul Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried chicken thigh, Melvin's dressing and Mac on a toasted onion bun.
More about New Oberpfalz Brewing
New Oberpfalz Brewing
121 E Main St., Griffith
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded and fried chicken breast, house honey hot sauce, fresh dressed cabbage slaw, house-made pickles on a brioche bun.
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Natural Cage Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Ranch Sauce on Grilled Polenta Bread