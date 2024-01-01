Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Munster
/
Munster
/
Crab Cakes
Munster restaurants that serve crab cakes
Giovanni's
603 Ridge Road, Munster
No reviews yet
Crab Cake
$12.00
Giovanni’s own with fresh mango sauce and lime on a bed of mixed greens
More about Giovanni's
Rosebud Steakhouse - RS - MUNSTER
9601 Calumet Avenue, Munster
No reviews yet
Maryland Crab Cake
$25.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse - RS - MUNSTER
