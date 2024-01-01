Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Munster

Go
Munster restaurants
Toast

Munster restaurants that serve egg rolls

Consumer pic

 

Bombers BBQ- Munster

435 Ridge Rd Suite F, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bombino Egg Rolls$9.00
Texas Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
More about Bombers BBQ- Munster
Item pic

 

Tea+Poké

320 ridge road, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Roll ( 2 PCS )$4.99
2 PCS Chicken Egg Roll come with sweet sour sauce
More about Tea+Poké

Browse other tasty dishes in Munster

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Pork Belly

Map

More near Munster to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

No reviews yet

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1906 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston