Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Munster

Go
Munster restaurants
Toast

Munster restaurants that serve nachos

El Salto image

 

El Salto Mexican Restaurant

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos El Salto$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, layered with beans and marinated pork chunks, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Fajita Nachos$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.
Nachos$6.50
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, with option of Beans, Beef, and/or Shredded Chicken
More about El Salto Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Bombers BBQ- Munster

435 Ridge Rd Suite F, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket BBQ Nachos$11.00
Smoked beef brisket tossed in Bombers Original sauce, topped with queso blanco cheese sauce, sour cream, and green onions served over freshly fried tri-colored tortilla chips.
More about Bombers BBQ- Munster

Browse other tasty dishes in Munster

Pudding

Sliders

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Banana Pudding

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Munster to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston