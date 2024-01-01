Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Munster

Munster restaurants
Munster restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Salto image

 

El Salto Mexican Restaurant

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Quesadilla$12.00
Four flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese and our very own freshly made guacamole, topped with sour cream and diced tomatoes. served with rice and beans
Veggie Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Fajita$12.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce
More about El Salto Mexican Restaurant
New Oberpfalz Brewing image

 

New Oberpfalz Brewing

121 E Main St., Griffith

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$19.00
More about New Oberpfalz Brewing

