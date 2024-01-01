Quesadillas in Munster
El Salto Mexican Restaurant
9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster
|Garden Quesadilla
|$12.00
Four flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese and our very own freshly made guacamole, topped with sour cream and diced tomatoes. served with rice and beans
|Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$12.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce