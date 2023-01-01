Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Munster

Munster restaurants
Munster restaurants that serve short ribs

Rosebud Steakhouse - RS - MUNSTER

9601 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Bolognese$30.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse - RS - MUNSTER
Consumer pic

 

Bombers BBQ- Munster

435 Ridge Rd Suite F, Munster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Dino Bones" Bone-In Beef Short Rib (Whole Bone)$25.00
Bone-In Short Rib smoked to perfection. Rich and tender this platter comes with nearly 11 ounces of meat. Great for sharing. Only available Saturdays.
Beef Short Rib Slider$8.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this slider comes with 2 and 1/2 ounces of meat on your choice of slider bun. Only available Saturdays.
Beef Short Rib Taste$8.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this tasting portion comes with 3 ounces of meat. Only available Saturdays.
More about Bombers BBQ- Munster

