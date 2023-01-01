Short ribs in Munster
Munster restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Rosebud Steakhouse - RS - MUNSTER
Rosebud Steakhouse - RS - MUNSTER
9601 Calumet Avenue, Munster
|Short Rib Bolognese
|$30.00
More about Bombers BBQ- Munster
Bombers BBQ- Munster
435 Ridge Rd Suite F, Munster
|"Dino Bones" Bone-In Beef Short Rib (Whole Bone)
|$25.00
Bone-In Short Rib smoked to perfection. Rich and tender this platter comes with nearly 11 ounces of meat. Great for sharing. Only available Saturdays.
|Beef Short Rib Slider
|$8.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this slider comes with 2 and 1/2 ounces of meat on your choice of slider bun. Only available Saturdays.
|Beef Short Rib Taste
|$8.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this tasting portion comes with 3 ounces of meat. Only available Saturdays.