Tacos in Munster

El Salto Mexican Restaurant
9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated pork chunks. served with a side of pico de gallo, chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans
|Tacos Jaliscos
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, julienne peppers and onions. marinated in lime/cilantro garnished with avocado. served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Bombers BBQ- Munster
435 Ridge Rd Suite F, Munster
|Monthly Tacos (3)
|$16.00
The Taco of the Month for February is Short Rib Birria Barbacoa Tacos. Beef short rib barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, consome, cilantro, and onion served on a corn tortilla.
|Monthly Taco Single (1)
|$6.00
