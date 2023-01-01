Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Munster

Munster restaurants
Munster restaurants that serve tacos

El Salto image

 

El Salto Mexican Restaurant

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Marinated pork chunks. served with a side of pico de gallo, chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans
Tacos Jaliscos$14.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, julienne peppers and onions. marinated in lime/cilantro garnished with avocado. served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Bombers BBQ- Munster

435 Ridge Rd Suite F, Munster

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monthly Tacos (3)$16.00
The Taco of the Month for February is Short Rib Birria Barbacoa Tacos. Beef short rib barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, consome, cilantro, and onion served on a corn tortilla.
Monthly Taco Single (1)$6.00
The Taco of the Month for February is Short Rib Birria Barbacoa Tacos. Beef short rib barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, consome, cilantro, and onion served on a corn tortilla.
