Go
Toast

Murano Beach Club

Buon Appetito

1000 South Pointe Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GEM SALAD$19.00
GEM LATTUCE, ALMONDS, AVOCADO, CORN, CRAMBERRIES, CUCUMBER, CITRUS DRESSING.
MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL.
SMOKED TURKEY CLUB$18.00
TURKEY, BACON, BOSTON LETTUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, AVOCADO, TOMATO, FRIED EGG,
PINK SAUCE ON THE SIDE, TOASTED MULTI GRAIN BREAD.
STRAWBERRY, BANANA, ORANGE JUICE$10.00
See full menu

Location

1000 South Pointe Drive

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red South Beach

No reviews yet

Vote Best Steakhouse in Miami and Top 10 Steakhouses in the USA, RED South Beach is a known favorite of A-listers and celebrities. Our restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere and award-winning wine list, matched with a menu that's unparalleled.
The menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Peter Vauthy, combines classic cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood and the highest quality of Certified Angus Beef Prime Steaks.
A combination of Red’s mouthwatering dishes, exceptional selection of wines, sultry ambiance and top-tiered service, has proven to be a winning formula for the new style steakhouse.

Le Piment

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sobe Vegan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

INTI.MO

No reviews yet

INTI.MO is the latest Peruvian-Nikkei gastronomic venture of acclaimed Peruvian Chef Juan Chipoco. An extravagant and upscale version of Miami’s most popular Peruvian restaurant and flagship concept CVI.CHE 105. INTI.MO is an ode to the pre-Colombian Incan God Inti and the treasures of the land of the rising sun and its oceans. It stands for Intimate, a private and opulent fare that will resemble Juan's own home, where lifelong memories are honored and celebrated. Featuring locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients, precision cooking techniques, and the acclaimed hospitality standards of Chef Juan Chipoco, INTI.MO aims to take over one of South Beach’s most notable neighborhoods -South of Fifth

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston