Murdock's Bar & Grill

More than just another place to eat!

GRILL

9302 N Shore Rd • $

Avg 3 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings- 20$21.99
Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Large Pizza + 20 Wing Special$28.99
Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 10PC
Hand breaded Cuba cheese curd deep fried and served with a picante ranch. Plain or jalapeno flavor and please ask about our curd of the month.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Four hand breaded tenders fried or grilled served with one side.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 5PC$4.99
Hand breaded Cuba cheese curd deep fried and served with a picante ranch. Plain or jalapeno flavor and please ask about our curd of the month.
Fish Fry$13.99
Prepared bear battered , breaded, or broiled ( scampi, lemon pepper, Cajun or plain) and served with rye bread, tartar sauce and your choice of 2 of the following side items: French fries, coleslaw, cottage cheese, apple sauce or homemade macaroni salad.
Boneless Wings - 10$8.99
10 boneless wings tossed in one of our delicious wing sauces and served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chef Salad$9.99
Large salad topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, Shredded cheese, real bacon bits and red onions.
Large Pizza$12.99
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Wings- 10$12.99
Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Takeout

Location

9302 N Shore Rd

Cuba NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
