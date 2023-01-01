Murfreesboro restaurants you'll love
Must-try Murfreesboro restaurants
More about TAVERN 125 LLC - 125 E Main St
TAVERN 125 LLC - 125 E Main St
125 E Main St, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$10.20
Fresh organic mixed greens with bell peppers, red onion, English cucumbers, and heirloom tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
|NACHOS
|$0.00
Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheese, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce sour cream, & jalapeño side choice of grilled chicken or house made chili
|CRAB DIP
|$14.50
OUR CREAMY SECRET RECIPE SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
More about Walter's Curbside Bar & Grill
Walter's Curbside Bar & Grill
317 E Main Street, Murfreesboro