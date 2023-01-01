Murfreesboro restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Murfreesboro restaurants
Must-try Murfreesboro restaurants

TAVERN 125 LLC - 125 E Main St

125 E Main St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$10.20
Fresh organic mixed greens with bell peppers, red onion, English cucumbers, and heirloom tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
NACHOS$0.00
Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheese, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce sour cream, & jalapeño side choice of grilled chicken or house made chili
CRAB DIP$14.50
OUR CREAMY SECRET RECIPE SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
More about TAVERN 125 LLC - 125 E Main St
Walter's Curbside Bar & Grill

317 E Main Street, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Walter's Curbside Bar & Grill
Tavern 125 Game Room - 127 East Main Street

127 East Main Street, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tavern 125 Game Room - 127 East Main Street
