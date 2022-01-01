Murfreesboro restaurants you'll love

Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast
  • Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Greek
Southern
Must-try Murfreesboro restaurants

Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Not-So-Plain Jane$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
Parthenon Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parthenon Grille

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Chops$36.90
Lightly marinated with our special Greek marination.[GF] One of most popular dishes. Served with your choice of side, garden salad or soup.
6oz Wild Caught Salmon$21.90
Fresh, wild-caught salmon seasoned with Chef Angelo's seafood spices and broiled with a splash of chardonnay.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$14.90
Fresh sea scallops prepared wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and fried, served with our jalapeno bacon cream sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Headbanger Shrimp$8.00
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Two J's Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Calzone$14.00
mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad$13.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
Chicken Tortellini$14.00
3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread
Soda Bar image

 

Soda Bar

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Bessie$6.00
Midnight Chocolate ice cream, butterscotch root beer, whipped cream, nutella drizzle, chocolate chips, cherry.
Brownie a la Mode$6.00
Chocolate Brownie ice cream, vanilla cream soda, house-made whipped cream, chocolate chips, cherry.
Birthday Sundae$6.50
Waffle bowl, Birthday Cake ice cream, house-made whipped cream, m&ms, rainbow sprinkles, cherry. It's a party in your mouth.
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
El Toro Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito El Toro$10.99
Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo filled with choice refried beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo. All topped with red and jalapeno cheese sauce.
Mexican Rice$1.50
Refried Beans$1.50
Munch image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Munch Steak Bowl$12.99
Pan-seared tenderloin tips with teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 374 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 11g | Protein: 38g
Turkey Egg Roll Bowl$11.99
Lean ground turkey seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil tossed with shredded cabbage and pan-seared.
served over Jasmine Rice, topped with sesame seeds. Side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 487 | Carb: 64g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 33g
Turkey Taco Bowl$9.99
Seasoned lean ground beef over Jasmine rice, with Jalapeno roasted corn, Homemade black beans, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy tortillas, and creamy Ranchero Sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 498 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 16g | Protein 34g
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

2314 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
I-40$27.00
Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.
I-40 Mini$5.00
Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.
Key Lime Mini$5.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
Burger Republic image

 

Burger Republic

1440 Medical Center Parkway,,, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
96 Aioli$0.50
Black & Bleu$12.50
Classic$12.00
Sauce image

PIZZA

Sauce

2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Sticks$9.00
Cheesy Sticks + chicken and hot sauce
w/ a side of ranch
Cheesy Sticks$8.00
our half-century-old family recipe for dough slathered with garlic butter sauce, topped with mozzarella/parmesan, and served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
Lasagna$13.00
four—count 'em, 4—layers of ridged lasagna, meat sauce, and ooey gooey mozzarella cheese
Slim & Husky's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Slim & Husky's

2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Count Cinnamon GD$5.00
Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
Slim Salad$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
The Boulevard Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
Cheeseburger$7.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2306 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Party Fowl image

 

Party Fowl

127 Southeast Broad Street, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Butt Chicken
The Alley on Main image

STEAKS

The Alley on Main

223 W Main Street, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Gandy Seafood image

 

Gandy Seafood

2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite D, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Local Taco - Murfreesboro

521 NW Broad, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Street Corn$3.00
Grilled Chicken Bowl$14.00
Banner pic

 

Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)$17.50
(34)Reg Chimichanga$9.75
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ image

 

Jay’s Smoqued BBQ

2804 S. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Fish House - Truck 1

1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Fish House - Murfreesboro

1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Fish House - Smyrna

1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Carmen Mexican Restaurant

1935 South Church Street, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
