Murfreesboro restaurants you'll love
Murfreesboro's top cuisines
Must-try Murfreesboro restaurants
Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
|Not-So-Plain Jane
|$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Parthenon Grille
1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Lamb Chops
|$36.90
Lightly marinated with our special Greek marination.[GF] One of most popular dishes. Served with your choice of side, garden salad or soup.
|6oz Wild Caught Salmon
|$21.90
Fresh, wild-caught salmon seasoned with Chef Angelo's seafood spices and broiled with a splash of chardonnay.
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$14.90
Fresh sea scallops prepared wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and fried, served with our jalapeno bacon cream sauce.
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Headbanger Shrimp
|$8.00
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|House Calzone
|$14.00
mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese
|Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
|Chicken Tortellini
|$14.00
3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread
Soda Bar
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Brown Bessie
|$6.00
Midnight Chocolate ice cream, butterscotch root beer, whipped cream, nutella drizzle, chocolate chips, cherry.
|Brownie a la Mode
|$6.00
Chocolate Brownie ice cream, vanilla cream soda, house-made whipped cream, chocolate chips, cherry.
|Birthday Sundae
|$6.50
Waffle bowl, Birthday Cake ice cream, house-made whipped cream, m&ms, rainbow sprinkles, cherry. It's a party in your mouth.
Just Love Coffee
129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Chai
|$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Burrito El Toro
|$10.99
Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo filled with choice refried beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo. All topped with red and jalapeno cheese sauce.
|Mexican Rice
|$1.50
|Refried Beans
|$1.50
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Munch Steak Bowl
|$12.99
Pan-seared tenderloin tips with teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 374 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 11g | Protein: 38g
|Turkey Egg Roll Bowl
|$11.99
Lean ground turkey seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil tossed with shredded cabbage and pan-seared.
served over Jasmine Rice, topped with sesame seeds. Side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 487 | Carb: 64g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 33g
|Turkey Taco Bowl
|$9.99
Seasoned lean ground beef over Jasmine rice, with Jalapeno roasted corn, Homemade black beans, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy tortillas, and creamy Ranchero Sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 498 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 16g | Protein 34g
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
2314 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|I-40
|$27.00
Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.
|I-40 Mini
|$5.00
Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.
|Key Lime Mini
|$5.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
Burger Republic
1440 Medical Center Parkway,,, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|96 Aioli
|$0.50
|Black & Bleu
|$12.50
|Classic
|$12.00
PIZZA
Sauce
2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Buffalo Sticks
|$9.00
Cheesy Sticks + chicken and hot sauce
w/ a side of ranch
|Cheesy Sticks
|$8.00
our half-century-old family recipe for dough slathered with garlic butter sauce, topped with mozzarella/parmesan, and served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
|Lasagna
|$13.00
four—count 'em, 4—layers of ridged lasagna, meat sauce, and ooey gooey mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Slim & Husky's
2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|2 Count Cinnamon GD
|$5.00
Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
|Slim Salad
|$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
|Smoking Herb with Chicken
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Honey Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
BurgerIM
2306 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Party Fowl
127 Southeast Broad Street, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Beer Butt Chicken
Local Taco - Murfreesboro
521 NW Broad, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Street Corn
|$3.00
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$14.00
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)
|$17.50
|(34)Reg Chimichanga
|$9.75
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ
2804 S. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro
The Fish House - Truck 1
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
The Fish House - Murfreesboro
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
The Fish House - Smyrna
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
Carmen Mexican Restaurant
1935 South Church Street, Murfreesboro