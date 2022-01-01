Murfreesboro bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Murfreesboro

Two J's Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Calzone$14.00
mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad$13.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
Chicken Tortellini$14.00
3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread
More about Two J's Grille
The Boulevard Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
Cheeseburger$7.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille
Party Fowl image

 

Party Fowl

127 Southeast Broad Street, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Butt Chicken
More about Party Fowl
The Alley on Main image

STEAKS

The Alley on Main

223 W Main Street, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (392 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Alley on Main

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Egg Rolls

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston