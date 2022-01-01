Murfreesboro bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Murfreesboro
More about Two J's Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|House Calzone
|$14.00
mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese
|Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
|Chicken Tortellini
|$14.00
3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Honey Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
More about Party Fowl
Party Fowl
127 Southeast Broad Street, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Beer Butt Chicken