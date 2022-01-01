Murfreesboro breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Murfreesboro
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
|Not-So-Plain Jane
|$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro
|Popular items
|Chai
|$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.