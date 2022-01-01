Murfreesboro cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Murfreesboro

Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Not-So-Plain Jane$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
More about Just Love Coffee
Soda Bar image

 

Soda Bar

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Bessie$6.00
Midnight Chocolate ice cream, butterscotch root beer, whipped cream, nutella drizzle, chocolate chips, cherry.
Brownie a la Mode$6.00
Chocolate Brownie ice cream, vanilla cream soda, house-made whipped cream, chocolate chips, cherry.
Birthday Sundae$6.50
Waffle bowl, Birthday Cake ice cream, house-made whipped cream, m&ms, rainbow sprinkles, cherry. It's a party in your mouth.
More about Soda Bar
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
More about Just Love Coffee

