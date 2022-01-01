Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee
El Toro Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Guadalajara - Ground Beef$9.99
Kids Burrito$6.99
Burrito Autentico - Steak$10.99
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
Munch image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burrito$10.99
Seasoned Ground Turkey, Roasted Jalapeno Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Creamy Ranchero Sauce, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla and grilled to perfection.
More about Munch
Banner pic

 

Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
(26) Burrito Supreme$10.25
(28)Burrito Dinner$10.99
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
More about Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
