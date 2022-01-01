Burritos in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve burritos
Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Just Love Coffee
129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Burrito Guadalajara - Ground Beef
|$9.99
|Kids Burrito
|$6.99
|Burrito Autentico - Steak
|$10.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Turkey Burrito
|$10.99
Seasoned Ground Turkey, Roasted Jalapeno Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Creamy Ranchero Sauce, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro
4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro
|(26) Burrito Supreme
|$10.25
|(28)Burrito Dinner
|$10.99
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.75
Just Love Coffee
2863 Old Fort Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.