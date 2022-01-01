Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Two J's Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$12.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
Mini Cheeseburgers$13.00
3 mini sliders | American cheese
Kid Mini Cheeseburger$6.00
More about Two J's Grille
Turkey Cheeseburger Bowl image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Impossible Cheeseburger Wrap$12.99
IMPOSSIBLE beef served over Jasmine rice topped with Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Dill Relish, and our MUNCH sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Estimated Macros
Cal: 650 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 34g | Protein: 26g
Turkey Cheeseburger Bowl$11.99
Lean Seasoned Ground Turkey over Jasmine rice, topped with Cheddar Cheese, dill relish, crispy onions, and our Signature Munch Sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 443 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 19g | Protein: 28g
More about Munch
The Boulevard Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$7.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille

