Cheesecake in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Two J's Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Fried Cheesecake
|$9.00