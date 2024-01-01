Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cobb salad in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

FULL Chicken Cobb Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FULL Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
More about Two J's Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FULL Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Pepper Steaks

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Satay

Chicken Pizza

Mango Sticky Rice

Meatloaf

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lo Mein

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (15 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2516 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston