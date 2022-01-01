Chicken salad in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
|FULL Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
|House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Fajita Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, served over mixed greens, topped with mixed cherry tomatoes, corn, pickled onions and crispy tortilla chips, and micro cilantro. Served with Jalapeño Ranchero.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 388 | Carb: 21g | Fat: 17g | Protein: 36g
PIZZA
Sauce
2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro
|chicken salad
|$4.25
|Chicken Salad
|$8.75
toasty garlic bread, chilled chicken salad, decades of success
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|Honey Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa