Chicken salad in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad$14.75
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
House Salad W/ Grilled Chicken$7.99
El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, served over mixed greens, topped with mixed cherry tomatoes, corn, pickled onions and crispy tortilla chips, and micro cilantro. Served with Jalapeño Ranchero.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 388 | Carb: 21g | Fat: 17g | Protein: 36g
PIZZA

Sauce

2858 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (416 reviews)
Takeout
chicken salad$4.25
Chicken Salad$8.75
toasty garlic bread, chilled chicken salad, decades of success
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
Taco Chicken Salad$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
