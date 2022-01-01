Chicken taco salad in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Fajita Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, served over mixed greens, topped with mixed cherry tomatoes, corn, pickled onions and crispy tortilla chips, and micro cilantro. Served with Jalapeño Ranchero.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 388 | Carb: 21g | Fat: 17g | Protein: 36g
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa