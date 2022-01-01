Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

El Toro Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
Munch image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, served over mixed greens, topped with mixed cherry tomatoes, corn, pickled onions and crispy tortilla chips, and micro cilantro. Served with Jalapeño Ranchero.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 388 | Carb: 21g | Fat: 17g | Protein: 36g
More about Munch
The Boulevard Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
More about The Boulevard Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Taco Salad

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Nuggets

Steak Burritos

Chicken Fajitas

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston