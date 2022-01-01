Chicken wraps in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Just Love Coffee
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
grilled chicken | buffalo sauce | lettuce | celery | bleu cheese crumbles
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Chicken Ranchero Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Creamy Ranchero wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla and grilled to perfection.
