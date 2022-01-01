Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
Two J's Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
grilled chicken | buffalo sauce | lettuce | celery | bleu cheese crumbles
More about Two J's Grille
Item pic

 

Munch image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ranchero Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Creamy Ranchero wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla and grilled to perfection.
More about Munch
Item pic

 

