Cinnamon rolls in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro restaurants
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Shelli's Coffee + Social - 352 W. Northfield Blvd.

352 W. Northfield Blvd., Murfreesboro

TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Shelli's Coffee + Social - 352 W. Northfield Blvd.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Slim & Husky's - Murfreesboro/Medical Center

2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
**6 Count Cinnamon Roll$14.00
Pick 6 of your favorite flavors for you or to share
**1 Count Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.
6 Count Cinnamon Roll$12.00
Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces
More about Slim & Husky's - Murfreesboro/Medical Center

