Cinnamon rolls in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Shelli's Coffee + Social - 352 W. Northfield Blvd.
Shelli's Coffee + Social - 352 W. Northfield Blvd.
352 W. Northfield Blvd., Murfreesboro
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
More about Slim & Husky's - Murfreesboro/Medical Center
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Slim & Husky's - Murfreesboro/Medical Center
2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|**6 Count Cinnamon Roll
|$14.00
Pick 6 of your favorite flavors for you or to share
|**1 Count Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.
|6 Count Cinnamon Roll
|$12.00
Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces