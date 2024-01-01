Cobb salad in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|FULL Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
|FULL Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll