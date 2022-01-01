Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parthenon Grille

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Croissant$15.90
Sliced turkey breast, avocados, apple wood smoked bacon, spinach tomatoes, cheddar & sundried tomato mayo.
Caprese Croissant$16.90
More about Parthenon Grille
Item pic

 

Q&R CAFE - 1798 West Northfield Boulevard

1798 West Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
F3.Sandwich Croissant$4.95
Sandwich Croissant Sausage Egg And Cheese
-Allergens & Warnings:
Contains eggs,milk,soy
MAY CONTAIN:NA
FREE FROM FISH, PEANUTS, SHELLFISH, TREE NUTS, WHEAT
More about Q&R CAFE - 1798 West Northfield Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Caesar Salad

Steak Fajitas

Taco Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston