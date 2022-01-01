Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Toro Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Cheese$2.99
Enchiladas Suizas$10.99
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with cheese and covered with chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeno cheese sauce.
Enchiladas Supremas$9.99
Four rolled corn tortillas (one of each beef, chicken, cheese and bean) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Enchilada$3.25
(20)Enchiladas Guerrero$14.50
More about Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Chicken Wraps

Steak Fajitas

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Chips And Salsa

Garlic Bread

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston