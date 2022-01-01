Fajitas in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro restaurants that serve fajitas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Two J's Grille
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro
|Classic Fajitas
|$16.00
grilled chicken or steak | tortillas | shredded cheese | red & green peppers | onions | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
|Jalisco Fajitas - For One
|$18.99
|Jalisco Fajitas - For Two
|$28.99
|Fajita Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.99
SALADS • CHICKEN
Munch
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$14.99
Pan-seared filet tips, seasoned and served over rice topped with peppers, onions, new roasted jalapeño corn. Served with cilantro and a side of ranchero sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 650 | Carb: 59 | Fat: 19 | Protein: 39