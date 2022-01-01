Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Murfreesboro

Go
Murfreesboro restaurants
Toast

Murfreesboro restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Two J's Grille

3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Fajitas$16.00
grilled chicken or steak | tortillas | shredded cheese | red & green peppers | onions | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
More about Two J's Grille
El Toro Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Toro Mexican Restaurant

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalisco Fajitas - For One$18.99
Jalisco Fajitas - For Two$28.99
Fajita Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
More about El Toro Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Munch

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Bowl$14.99
Pan-seared filet tips, seasoned and served over rice topped with peppers, onions, new roasted jalapeño corn. Served with cilantro and a side of ranchero sauce.
Estimated Macros per Bowl
Cal: 650 | Carb: 59 | Fat: 19 | Protein: 39
More about Munch
Banner pic

 

Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
Veggie Fajitas$9.99
(24) Steak Fajita Burrito$12.99
More about Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Murfreesboro

Egg Rolls

Lobsters

Mahi Mahi

Green Beans

Cheesecake

Cookies

Enchiladas

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Murfreesboro to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston